Suspect charged with capital murder after man was found dead in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A 28-year-old faces capital murder charges after a man was found shot dead in a Round Rock neighborhood earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Round Rock police said officers arrested Gage Johnston. He is accused of shooting and killing 27-year-old Jerrionn Burleson in the 1600-block of Peachtree Valley Drive on Jan. 9.

Officers were dispatched to the area early that morning after a report of a gunshot and a person on the ground. Burleson was found dead when officers got there, police previously said.

Police believe the two, who are both from Austin, knew each other.

Johnston’s bond is set at $1 million.