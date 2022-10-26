PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, a man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an 18-year-old in Pflugerville on Halloween last year.

According to an affidavit, Roidel Enrique Vivero-Diaz, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge related to the shooting death of Eduardo Jaramillo, 18, which authorities said was a drug deal turned robbery/shooting.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 14400 block of Harris Ridge Blvd. in Pflugerville at about 10:30 p.m.

Jaramillo died after authorities found him with a gunshot wound inside a car.

According to an arrest affidavit, Vivero-Diaz was buying drugs from Jaramillo with another person when the two suspects robbed and shot him with his own gun.

After gathering evidence, authorities obtained a T-Mobile search warrant for Vivero-Diaz’s phone. The cell data showed he was in the area at the time of the murder.

Vivero-Diaz was located last Thursday, interviewed and read his Miranda Rights.

During the interview, Vivero-Diaz initially denied involvement, but after authorities explained they had seen his cell phone records, he confessed to being with the other suspect.

He also said he heard when Jaramillo was shot, according to the affidavit. He said there was no plan to rob Jaramillo and identified himself in an image from surveillance video.

Vivero-Diaz remained in the Travis County jail Wednesday on a $500,000 bond.