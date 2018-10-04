Suspect arrested in string of food truck burglaries

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Officers identified a suspect linked to several food truck burglaries in Austin.

Police were called to 603 W. Live Oak St. at 8:48 a.m. on Sept. 22 and spoke with the owner of one food truck, Bananarchy, who said the suspect entered the food truck through a window and stole an iPad Mini.

The suspect in that burglary was the same as one arrested four days later on Sept. 26 on suspicion of burglarizing two food trucks at 1800 Barton Springs Road, according to police.

Gabrielle Tyree Hyder, 45, has been charged with burglary of a building, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers say the owner of Bananarchy had two internal and one external cameras that captured Hyder entering through the front window of the food truck around 2:40 a.m. Hyder allegedly was inside for about two minutes, using a flashlight to look around.

Video from the Bananarchy burglary was given to patrol officers in South Austin, who noticed that Hyder matched the suspect’s description.

Five other food trucks were listed on the arrest affidavit. Money was stolen from Tx Shwarma and Flavias Kitchen, whose front window lock was cut. Doggystyle had damage to the back door of its trailer and the lock cover was snapped off, but nothing was stolen, according to the affidavit. Manolias also had damage to its front door lock, but no entry was made into the trailer. Pastelaria Sao Paulo also had money stolen from the trailer after the back door handle was cut and entry was made.

Bond for Hyder was set at $25,000.