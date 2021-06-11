Suspect arrested in shooting death of bystander outside Austin strip club

Bare Cabaret in northeast Austin was the scene of a shootout on May 23, 2021 (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was shot in the head outside a strip club in northeast Austin at the end of May. Police said the man was a bystander in a shootout between two groups whose members got into a fight in the club beforehand.

The victim’s girlfriend called 9-1-1 at 5:35 a.m. on Sunday, May 23 and told police Alejandro Martinez, 22, had been hit as he was driving them away from Bare Cabaret at 9705 Reservoir Court.

22-year-old Alejandro Martinez was shot in the head at the Bare Cabaret strip club on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Photo: Ashley Haugen)

Witnesses described a car pulling around them and out onto U.S. Highway 290. It went the wrong way on a one-way street, cutting off a car that was driving slowly on the highway with its headlights off.

That’s when shots rang out. Witnesses say the driver of one car and passenger of the other fired at each other multiple times. The passengers in Martinez’ car described ducking for cover, then realizing Martinez had been hit.

Martinez was taken to the hospital and died May 26.

Investigations revealed one of the people in the car had gotten into a fistfight with someone in the other car while at the club and was thrown out. Police say one group left, then came back in another car.

Police were able to get surveillance video from a nearby gas station that showed people getting into the car with its headlights off just before the shootout. The video showed people getting into the car with what appeared to be guns.

Officers arrested Perkins Clayton Sexton Jr, 22, in connection with the shootout. He faces a murder charge. KXAN has reached out to his attorney for comment and will update this story when we receive a response.