Suspect arrested in connection with string of violent armed robberies in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a suspect accused of committing a string of violent armed robberies over the past two months.

According to an arrest affidavit, the first incident happened on Nov. 21, around 9:45 p.m. Austin police responded to 1918 Rosewood Avenue for an aggravated robbery call at the Wells Grocery. The area is in east Austin near the Boggy Creek Greenbelt.

Surveillance video showed the suspect grabbing the store clerk and violently forcing him behind the counter at gunpoint. When the clerk opened the register, the suspect took the money and ran away.

He was seen wearing gray sweatpants, tennis shoes, a dark hoodie sweater, a white cloth over his face and a small tan and black pistol. The victim also described him as a black man, heavy set and about five-feet, seven inches tall.

A little over one month later on Dec. 26, Austin police responded to the 7-11 located at 3848 Airport Blvd. at 4:47 a.m. That store is north of the Wells Grocery in Cherrywood.

Surveillance video showed the suspect run behind the counter and force his way into the office where the clerk was hiding while he said, “open the door before I shoot you…get down.” After the clerk opened the register, the suspect took the money and ran away. After the register was emptied, the suspect started yelling, “open the safe before I shoot you…open it!”

At 5:15 a.m. that same day, officers responded to another aggravated robbery call. This time it was at the 7-11 located at 8600 East U.S. Highway 290 Service Road Westbound. The area is near U.S. Highway 183 and Springdale Road.

On Dec. 30 at 11:10 p.m., Austin police officers got another robbery call to the Texan Market convenience store at 7200 Cameron Rd., which is in St. Johns in between U.S. Highway 290 and East Anderson Lane.

Just before the robbery, the suspect was seen on the surveillance video walking by the business without a mask on, so officers were able to get a shot of his face.

The suspect was also seen on video grabbing the clerk violently, shoving him back behind the counter and the clerk even “appeared so frightened, he eventually got on the floor and put his hands up while the suspect took the money and left on foot.”

During an interview on an unrelated series of pawn shop robberies from November, police remembered one of the suspects talking about a man who helped with the robberies. Police matched the man’s old mugshot to photos they saw of him on social media and they realized the suspect was 20-year-old Tylan Seaborn.

An anonymous tip to police also said Seaborn had committed the robberies.

After conducting a consensual interview with Seaborn, and later pulling him over for a traffic stop, officers were able to arrest him. They also found a gun matching the description a weapon used in one of the robberies under the front seat of Seaborn’s vehicle.

He is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon.