Suspect arrested in connection with northwest Austin bank robbery identified

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have identified a suspect accused of robbing a bank in northwest Austin on Tuesday.

Eric Maurice Hegger, 33, is accused of entering the Chase Bank in the 13000 block of N. U.S. Highway 183 at 12:40 p.m., presenting a note demanding money and then running from the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

Shortly afterward, police detained a person matching a description of the suspect, and the person was later identified as Hegger.

According to jail records, Hegger is booked in the Williamson County Jail on charge of robbery by threat, a second-degree felony.

The APD robbery unit, in conjunction with the FBI Central Texas Violent Crime Task Force, are still investigating the case. Anyone with any knowledge of the incident should call 512-974-5092.