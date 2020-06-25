COVID-19 Information: Central Texas Cases | Texas Cases | U.S., World Cases | Latest News | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a Tip

Suspect arrested in connection with east Austin homicide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have arrested a suspect in connection to a homicide Wednesday night at the corner of Airport Boulevard and Gunter Street in east Austin.

Austin Police Department says officers responded to a 6:42 p.m. call reporting a shooting in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard.

APD says officers arrived so quickly they were able to stop and arrest the male suspect as he was leaving the scene. Officers also retrieved a weapon.

Police say the victim was a man.

A vehicle was reportedly involved and APD says it’s possible both the victim and the suspect were in the same vehicle.

