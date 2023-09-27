Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN Live’s top headlines for Sept. 27, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested and charged with murder in connection with an east Austin homicide that happened earlier this month, according to the Austin Police Department.

Jared Nelson, 45, was arrested by APD Friday, Sept. 15 in connection to the death of Salvador Sanchez, 30.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11, APD officers responded to a call from the Travis County Sheriff’s Office after a body was found with gunshot wounds at John Trevino Jr., Metro Park, located at 9501 FM 969.

When police arrived on the scene, they found Sanchez, whose body was found decomposing in a thick brush of bamboo, according to court records. He had gunshot wounds to his body, an affidavit stated.

APD homicide detectives identified Nelson as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and investigating further.

According to an affidavit, Nelson admitted to police that he shot a man known as “Diablo” on his property on Sept. 9. Nelson identified Sanchez as the one he shot, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Nelson’s attorney was listed as a public defender.