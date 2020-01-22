Live Now
Opening arguments in Trump impeachment trial

Suspect arrested, accused of stabbing New Braunfels woman to death

Crime

by: Billy Gates

Posted: / Updated:
Crystal Marie Madrigales

Crystal Marie Madrigales. (Comal County Jail photo)

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities arrested a suspect in the stabbing death of a woman Wednesday morning in New Braunfels.

Crystal Marie Madrigales, 29, is accused of stabbing and killing 32-year-old Iris Velasquez at a home in the 1500 block of Allison Drive in New Braunfels, authorities say.

Authorities arrived at the home around 12:30 a.m. to find a woman, later identified as Velasquez, dead from stab wounds, they say.

Madrigales is in custody at Comal County Jail and was booked on a charge of first-degree murder.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss