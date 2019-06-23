Suspect allegedly stabbed Austin roommate he had lived with for five days

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing the roommate he had lived with for about five days.

On Thursday, officers responded to 7227 East Highway 290 Service Road Eastbound around 6:30 p.m.

According to court documents, when officers arrived they detained 57-year-old Willie Randolph Valion III and found the victim locked inside the apartment with a stab wound on the left side of his stomach.

The victim told police that they were arguing about making noise when Valion “surprised him” and stabbed him with a butcher knife. He said he also had to “pick up a dining room chair to defend himself” from the suspect.

Valion said he told the victim several times to stop messing with him, and admitted that he tried to kill the victim and stabbed him in the back.

The butcher knife was described by police being 16-inches long with a 10-inch silver blade and a black handle.

Valion is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and at last report, was booked into the Travis County Jail.