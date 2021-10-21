Student taken to hospital after stabbing at Akins Early College High School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stabbing at a south Austin high school led to one student going to the hospital and another being taken into custody.
A spokesperson for Austin ISD said two students got into a fight Thursday afternoon when one hurt the other with a knife. The district stated there was no threat to the school.
Paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS said the injured student suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.” They responded to the high school just after 4 p.m.
Chief Ashley Gonzalez with the Austin Independent School District’s Police Department posted on social media Thursday afternoon that officers responded to Akins Early College High School “on a report of a disturbance with injuries.” He said the school is now safe.
