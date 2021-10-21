Student taken to hospital after stabbing at Akins Early College High School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A stabbing at a south Austin high school led to one student going to the hospital and another being taken into custody.

A spokesperson for Austin ISD said two students got into a fight Thursday afternoon when one hurt the other with a knife. The district stated there was no threat to the school.

Paramedics from Austin-Travis County EMS said the injured student suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries.” They responded to the high school just after 4 p.m.

Chief Ashley Gonzalez with the Austin Independent School District’s Police Department posted on social media Thursday afternoon that officers responded to Akins Early College High School “on a report of a disturbance with injuries.” He said the school is now safe.

KXAN is working to confirm more information about this stabbing and will update the story as soon as more details are shared.