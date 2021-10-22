Student found with airsoft gun on Connally High School bus, Pflugerville ISD says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Pflugerville ISD said a student was found with an airsoft gun on a Connally High School bus on Friday.

In a letter to parents, Connally High School Principal Paula Gamble said the Austin Police Department received a phone call Friday morning of a student on a bus with a weapon.

Gamble said that Pflugerville ISD police intercepted the bus upon arrival and searched the student in question.

The student was found in possession of the airsoft gun and no threats were made against students or staff.

“Please know that we take weapons on our campus very seriously. Any student found in possession of a weapon will face the maximum disciplinary measures, along with potential criminal charges,” said Gamble in the letter to parents.

The high school has seen other incidents similar to this one. Earlier this year, the district confirmed that two guns were discovered on campus in separate incidents in late September.

No other detail about Friday’s incident was released.