Stolen Austin moped tracked down in Llano Co., tied to ‘auto theft ring’

BUCHANAN DAM, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement across Texas are investigating an apparent “auto theft ring” after a moped was stolen in Austin and transported to Buchanan Dam to be sold on the black market.

Jose Ortega, the general manager of Revel Mopeds, said one of the vehicles in his fleet was taken from downtown Austin and transported more than 70 miles to a home in Llano County.

Llano County Sheriff’s deputies said they recovered the stolen moped at a home in Buchanan Dam. They also found numerous other stolen mobility devices, including Lime scooters.

34-year-old Harley Sharrock was arrested and charged with felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and felony possession of drugs and narcotics, punishable up to 10 years in prison, according to police documents.

Ortega said the moped was located using the internal GPS tracker built inside the vehicle.

The Llano County Sheriff said this crime is now being turned over to the Heart of Texas Auto Theft Task Force, the law enforcement agency that investigates vehicle theft across the state.