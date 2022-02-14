Man dies near east Austin high school, APD considers it ‘suspicious’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police says a man died early Monday morning on Tumbleweed Drive in east Austin.

The area is very close to LBJ High School, east of U.S. Highway 183 and north of Loyola Lane.

Austin police told KXAN earlier Monday morning officers had been called to the area for a stabbing investigation.

When officers arrived after 1:40 a.m., they found the man with trauma on his body, but would not specify what kind of trauma.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, but they are investigating it as a suspicious death.

This is a developing story. Stay with KXAN News Today and KXAN.com for more information.