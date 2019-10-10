St. Edward’s University Police warns about thefts from school laundry-room

AUSTIN (KXAN) — St. Edward’s University Police Department is warning students about burglary attempts inside of an on-campus apartment’s laundry room.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Oct. 9 around 3:15 p.m.

A student reports that inside the laundry room at the St. Edward’s University Apartments Community Building, the suspect entered through a window before exiting quickly.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a thin build and long hair, wearing blue jean shorts and a tight shirt with red on the top.

University Police reports that other students have come forward saying that their clothing was stolen from the same room between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and believes that the acts were committed by the same person.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the University Police Department at (512) 448-8444.