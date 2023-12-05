AUSTIN (KXAN) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting spree in three separate locations throughout Austin Tuesday, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed to KXAN.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., APD said a police officer was shot in southwest Austin. APD is expected to hold a media briefing.

Law enforcement sources tell KXAN the suspect in the southwest Austin shooting is the same person who is accused of killing two people on Shadywood Drive in south Austin and shooting an Austin Independent School District officer at Northeast College High School Tuesday morning.

Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available. A KXAN crew on the scene reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the area of Austral Loop in the Circle C community near La Crosse Avenue and MoPac Expressway.

One law enforcement source told KXAN the officer shot in southwest Austin suffered non-life threatening injuries.

KXAN is working to learn more about the suspect and has a crew on the way.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more details are available.