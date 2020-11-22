Son accused of killing his father in Saturday Buda homicide

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after an argument with his father reportedly ended with the man’s death on Saturday afternoon.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses told deputies that Damien Montague Roberts and his father Darrell Thierry, 65, had an argument that turned physical. HCSO says when Roberts hit Thierry unconscious, he then retrieved a gun — shooting his father multiple times.

During his arrest, Roberts reportedly tried to escape by pushing through deputies, but he was secured. He’s also been charged with third-degree attempted escape.

HCSO says both men were visiting from out of town.

He’s currently in the Hays County Jail and awaiting magistration. If you have any information on this homicide, you’re asked to call HCSO at (512) 393-7896.