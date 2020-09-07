‘Sometimes I have no words, I can’t breathe’: Mother pleads for son’s killer, witnesses to come forward

AUSTIN (KXAN) — “It’s traumatic. It’s very hurtful,” says Tiffany Mann Herrera.

She found out about her son’s death Friday night– minutes after visiting with him.

“I’m glad that I had that last moment to hear him say that he loved me,” she says.

Police say they found Desmond Herrera in a ditch in the 3600 block of Chapman Lane. They added he worked nearby.

Investigators say Herrera had obvious trauma to his body and despite efforts to save him, the 25-year-old was pronounced dead just after 8:30 that night.

“And in my heart, as a mother, I say if I’d have stayed maybe I could have saved him. Maybe it would have been me instead of him,” she tells KXAN.

The mother wants people to remember her son’s positive energy. “He was…just happy,” she says.

That’s how 21-year-old Darielle Cyphers remembers him from high school volleyball.

“He had a great energy, very bubbly and he would keep the team going,” Cyphers says.

Friends and family held a vigil for Desmond Sunday afternoon. (Photo courtesy of Tiffany Mann Herrera)

She said even though Herrera played for a different high school, she remembers his optimism both on and off the court.

“That’s how good of a person he was,” Cyphers says. “Even though you didn’t know him, he still felt like you could be friends with him, or you could get to know him.”

His mother tells KXAN community support is holding her up right now, but she has a message for her son’s killer.

“I really wish you would turn yourself in. Don’t put my family through any more than what we are already going through,” she says. “You took something that was so precious and so loved, so needed and wanted and that was not yours to take.”

Austin police ask if you know anything about the death of Desmond Herrera to call the APD Homicide line at 512-974-TIPS. They are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.