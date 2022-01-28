Snapchat, surveillance video helped identify 6th Street stabbing suspect

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said it arrested Donald Carrillo, 24, in the 2200 block of W. William Cannon Drive on Tuesday. He was wanted for the Jan. 23 murder of Michael O’Brien. (Courtesy: APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deadly stabbing on Sixth Street in downtown Austin last weekend was captured on video later uploaded to Snapchat. Police used it as well as surveillance video from a nearby business and witnesses to identify a suspect in the case.

U.S. Marshals arrested Donald Paul Carrillo, 24, on Tuesday. He faces a murder charge in the case. KXAN reached out to his attorney for a statement and will update this story when we receive a response.

Police said they received a call at 2:47 a.m. Saturday about a man who was stabbed multiple times on the 400 block of East Sixth Street, near Trinity Street. That man, later identified as Michael O’Brien, was taken to the hospital but died later that day. The Travis County Medical Examiner said he had been stabbed 13 times.

O’Brien had been out with his girlfriend and her friend who had come to visit and had never been to the Sixth Street entertainment district before, according to an arrest affidavit.

A witness told police he heard a commotion and a woman yelling “you don’t hit a female,” and saw people gather around them. He said O’Brien had been confronted and “seemed surprised and upset he was accused of hitting the girl,” and added he didn’t see him acting aggressively. Then, the witness told police another man punched O’Brien, who fell to the ground, and then a man he said was Carrillo ran over. The witness said it looked like Carrillo had been punching O’Brien but he heard Carrillo say “I stabbed him” as he walked off. When the witness went to check on O’Brien, he realized he had been stabbed and started trying to help.

Later, when this witness talked to police, he showed them a video he found on Snapchat of the fight.

Another witness brought a video he took to police that showed the fight from another angle, and police said they also got video from a nearby business that showed the fight. That surveillance video also showed the suspect throw a knife into an alley, according to an affidavit. “The suspect then later goes back into the alley and picks up the knife and casually walks off,” the affidavit continued.

One witness told police Carrillo worked “as a door guy and a bar back” at a nearby business and had worked earlier in the night, but had been hanging out in the area before the fight.

Carrillo is listed as being in custody in the Travis County Jail.