CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Doing some last-minute holiday shopping? Police want to send a reminder about the spike in smash-and-grab robberies seen this time of year.

Ahead of the holidays, the Cedar Park Police Department created a list on Facebook of “things you should leave in your car.” It was a bit of a parody since the phrase “nothing of value” was listed multiple times in the post.

While the post generated laughs, police said criminals who target gifts left in the car could be hard to catch.

Cpl. Melissa Fautheree with CPPD said the thieves smash vehicle windows, grab things out and run.

“When they do this, it doesn’t leave fingerprints, so it makes it harder for us to find who did it,” Fautheree said.

Cedar Park Police said smash-and-grab thefts are most common in shopping centers and apartment complex parking lots.