Shooting suspect arrested, accused of opening fire at Givens Park

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police arrested a man Thursday after he allegedly fired multiple shots at another person and his vehicle at Givens Park, according to the arrest affidavit.

Officers were sent to Givens Park at 3811 East 12th Street. They said when they arrived they saw multiple people leaving the park quickly and saying someone was shooting a gun.

Police made contact with the victim and inspected his vehicle which was covered in numerous bullet holes. The victim said he was hanging out in the park talking to the suspect who he identified as Titus Clark, 41.

The victim said he confronted Clark because Clark had taken photos of him while he was on his property. After arguing, the victim said he suggested to Clark that they fight, but Clark said he didn’t want to fight.

After the encounter, the victim went to his car and sat inside. He said he then saw Clark open the engine hood of his own car, pull out a gun and yell, “I got something for you!”

According to the victim, when Clark shot at him, he left his car. Clark then fired two to three more shots at the victim before firing multiple times at the car.

Clark was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault as well as deadly conduct. He was booked into the Travis County Jail.