Shooting spree suspect was banned from state lawmakers' offices

Photo released by the Texas Department of Public Safety regarding Charles Curry and his status at the Texas State Capitol. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The former Texas legislature employee who is accused of killing a man at his south Austin apartment complex and then going on a shooting spree earlier this month was put on an apparent watch list at the Texas State Capitol.

Email threads between the Capitol's security team shed light on Charles Curry's behavior when he went to the Capitol in March. KXAN received the email correspondence through a public information request.

Email correspondence between members of the Texas State Capitol Detail team. (KXAN Photo)

According to an email dated March 20, 2018, State Sen. Joan Huffman's (R-Houston) chief of staff called to report Curry, a former employee, came by their office on March 19.

The email from Major Jim Jordan to Captain Roland Rivas states Huffman's staff felt Curry was "trying to intimidate them and his actions were erratic and sometimes demanding."

Curry, 29, was fired from Huffman's office in May of 2017. The email stated while Curry could still enter the building he no longer had the privileges as a Capitol staff member. Huffman's office told security they would be calling Capitol security if Curry came back to their office.

Records show State Sen. Van Taylor's (R-Plano) office also reported Curry came by their office on the same day and "again made them nervous by his erratic and unstable behavior." They also said they did not want Curry in their office.

The emails also say security staff will need to send a mental health officer to interview Curry if he returns.

A week later, on March 29, an email was sent out stating Curry asked to look at his personnel file on Tuesday, April 3.

The secretary of the Senate told authorities she would like to have a trooper at the office when Curry arrives. A trooper was assigned but it is not clear if Curry showed up for the meeting that day.

Capitol security also printed out a photo of Curry and placed it in their office so troopers could be aware of his history. The written notation on the photo read: "Charles Curry terminated (5/5/17) Not allowed in office (Sen. Huffman)."

Wroe Jackson, chief of staff to Sen. Huffman, said: "Senator Huffman's office did speak with DPS following interactions with Mr. Curry. Senator Huffman is grateful for the hard work of all DPS employees and all that they do for the safety of the State Capitol Building."

KXAN reached out to Sen. Taylor's office and has yet to hear back.

Hired multiple times, fired multiple times

Sources tell KXAN Curry showed up at the Texas State Capitol before the 2017 legislative session looking for work. He was hired as a Senate Sergeant at Arms, moving to Texas from Kentucky.

Senator Joan Huffman's office hired him in November of 2016 for the 2017 legislative session but he was fired in May, 2017.

He was then hired by the consulting firm Murphy Nasica, which represents Speaker of the House Joe Straus' political team. Craig Murphy of the firm told KXAN in July Curry was hired as voter contact coordinator for 12 days in September of 2017. He then told them he had a medical issue and disappeared for two weeks. When he came back, he finished another 10 days of trial period but was not hired on. Murphy said Curry "did not meet their standards as a contractor."

According to his LinkedIn profile, he was a campaign coordinator in that role. Murphy says Curry exaggerated his LinkedIn profile and was never a campaign coordinator for his firm. "It is simply not true," said Murphy.

After Murphy Nasica, Curry was hired by Barrage LLC, a vendor working on the campaign of State Rep. Paul Workman. There he was fired for "poor job performance," Workman's office tells KXAN.