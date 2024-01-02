AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office released details on its largest meth seizure in over 20 years, following the indictment of the person who was responsible for it, according to a release from TCSO.
In August, the TCSO Vice Unit recieved information about alleged large-scale drug trafficking activities by Juan Jose Cardenas-Flores and began investigating, according to the release.
During the investigation, Cardenas-Flores was linked to a robbery that was being investigated by the Austin Police Department. TCSO Vice investigators and APD robbery detectives, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, developed enough information to issue a robbery arrest warrant and search warrant, which were executed on Oct. 5.
Authorities seized approximately 15.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and various firearms during the arrest, the release said.
Cardenas-Flores was indicted on Dec. 19 by a federal grand jury for possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute or dispense a controlled substance.