AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office released details on its largest meth seizure in over 20 years, following the indictment of the person who was responsible for it, according to a release from TCSO.

In August, the TCSO Vice Unit recieved information about alleged large-scale drug trafficking activities by Juan Jose Cardenas-Flores and began investigating, according to the release.

During the investigation, Cardenas-Flores was linked to a robbery that was being investigated by the Austin Police Department. TCSO Vice investigators and APD robbery detectives, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force, developed enough information to issue a robbery arrest warrant and search warrant, which were executed on Oct. 5.

Sheriff’s office seizes over 15 kilos of meth in largest Travis County meth seizure in 20 years (Travis County Sheriff’s Office photo)

Authorities seized approximately 15.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and various firearms during the arrest, the release said.

Cardenas-Flores was indicted on Dec. 19 by a federal grand jury for possession with the intent to manufacture, distribute or dispense a controlled substance.