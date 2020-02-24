Shell station employee accused of hitting panhandler over head with pistol

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man accused of striking a victim in the head with a pistol on Feb. 21 has been arrested.

According to an affidavit released by the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, Mohammad Muzammal Raza, 36, is accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a confrontation in a Shell gas station parking lot located at 701 N. Interstate Highway 35 in east Austin.

Raza, a Shell employee, was reportedly seen by witnesses yelling at a victim in the parking lot then hitting them over the head with a pistol.

The victim told police that he was panhandling in front of the gas station when Raza came up and told him to leave. The victim said Raza told him to “Get the f*** up out of here,” racked and pointed the pistol at him, and then said “I’ll shoot you.”

In a police interview, Raza told police he asked the victim to leave the property, but when the victim refused, Raza pulled out a gun that belonged to him. Police say Raza told them the gun was not loaded and that he didn’t rack the gun or point the gun at the victim.

TCSO says it reviewed video taken by Shell cameras and saw the suspect remove a gun from the safe then carry it outside. They say the victim was not committing any criminal mischief.

According to the two witnesses, Raza did ask the victim to leave the property several times. They say he did point the gun at the victim. One witness even said Raza “poked” the man in the head/neck area with the barrel. Both witnesses say they told Raza to “chill out.”

Raza was booked into Travis County Jail on Feb. 23 and charged with second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bail is set at $15,000.