Sexual assault reported between UT student, non-UT acquaintance on campus

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday, the University of Texas Police Department responded to a report of a sexual assault at its San Jacinto Residence Hall.

According to UTPD, the assault involved “a non-UT affiliate and an acquaintance who is registered as a UT student.”

UTPD says it’s actively investigating.

UT is also reminding the community that it has sexual violence and sexual assault resources and information available here.

If you have any information on this incident and are on campus, you’re asked to call UTPD at (512) 471-4441, ext. 9. For off-campus reports, call Austin Police Department at (512) 974-2000.

