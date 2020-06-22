Several people stabbed in Giddings, suspect dead after law enforcement shot him Monday

Authorities are investigating multiple stabbings Monday in Giddings. The suspect in the stabbings was shot and killed by law enforcement. (KXAN photo/Yoojin Cho)

GIDDINGS, Texas (KXAN) — State and local authorities are investigating several stabbings Monday in Giddings, and law enforcement shot the suspect, who since died.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are working three scenes — one at a gas station on U.S. Highway 77 and Independence Street, one down the street from the gas station and the other outside a pest control office.

The Texas Rangers will release more information later Monday, but it has been confirmed that several people were stabbed, the suspect is dead and law enforcement shot him.

We will update this story with more information on the incident as it becomes available.