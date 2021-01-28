Seguin police search for suspect in weekend murder of 43-year-old man

SEGUIN, Texas (KXAN) — Seguin police are asking for help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in the death of a 43-year-old man.

Sam Flores Wallace Jr., 43 (Seguin Police Department Photo)

Sam Flores Wallace Jr. was found dead in his car outside the Stagecoach Apartments on West Kingsbury Street at 3:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23, police said.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office did an autopsy the next day. Although originally called in as a suicide, the death was ruled a homicide due to the type of injuries Wallace had, police said.

They said he sustained “numerous laceration and puncture wounds in his neck area,” possibly caused by a sharp instrument, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Police said he was killed in the backseat of the car sometime between 6 a.m. on Friday and 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. He often slept in there.

Officer said they believe Wallace knew his attacker, and that residents in the apartments know who the suspect is.

Sam Flores Wallace Jr.’s Car (Seguin Police Department Photo)

This is the first homicide for Seguin in more than a year.

Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or a grand jury indictment. You can call (877) 403-8477 anonymously. Anyone with information can also call the Seguin Police Department at (830) 379-2123.