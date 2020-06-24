Seeking closure: Del Valle woman asks for public’s help finding her brother’s suspected murderer

His family says Ambrosio Gonzales was last seen with his friend, Michal Heath, the night of his murder. (Courtesy/StarAngel Gonzales)

DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN)– “He had friends that didn’t have places to stay that would stay with him and help them out a lot,” StarAngel Gonzales remembers about her brother, Ambrosio.

“He was just a very sweet person.”

On May 24, she and Ambrosio were spending time with their parents in Del Valle.

His family says Ambrosio Gonzales was last seen with his friend, Michal Heath, the night of his murder. (Courtesy/StarAngel Gonzales)

“Everyone was just hanging out, having a good time,” StarAngel says.

It was the last time she’d see her little brother.

Deputies found Ambrosio Gonzales shot and killed in his car later that night.

“We just couldn’t believe it. It was right down the street from where my parents live,” StarAngel says.

On the one-month anniversary of his death, Ambrosio’s family is now asking for the public’s help finding his suspected killer.

The Bastrop County Sheriff’s office posted this wanted poster for Michael Heath on June 2.

StarAngel says Heath and her brother had been friends since elementary school.

“We were all shocked, we were just like, ‘Why? What reason would he have to take his life?’ It doesn’t make sense to us,” she says.

She and her family are hoping that someone will see their story and help find justice for Ambrosio.

“Just think of if it was like your brother or your son, what you would want to happen,” StarAngel says.

“Just do what is right. Call in if you have any information, anything at all, just call in. You don’t have to leave your name, there’s an anonymous tip line. That’s what I hope happens,” she says.

Bastrop County’s tip line is (866) 930-TIPS. You can also submit a tip online here.