AUSTIN (KXAN) — A security guard working at the Trinity Center on Friday was injured after being assaulted by a woman who attempted to stab him, according to court documents.

Around 11 a.m., an Austin Police Department officer responded to a 911 call from the security guard who said a woman, later identified by APD as Montinique Hodges, had just assaulted him while he was working then left the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

The security guard told the APD officer it happened after he had to break up a fight inside the center involving a few people, including Hodges. According to the affidavit, the guard said he was trying to follow protocols and remove her from the center since she was the aggressor.

At first, the security guard spoke to Hodges about leaving and she refused and got verbally aggressive, so the security guard began to physically remove her. When he did, Hodges punched him multiple times and bit him on the hand, the affidavit said.

Once Hodges was out of the center, the security guard tried to close the door but she would not let him and then threatened to stab him, pulled a knife out of her pocket, and started slashing it at the guard, according to the affidavit.

The security guard was left with an abrasion on his waistline and a cut on his hand.

He was able to get inside and away from Hodges, who left the scene. He described Hodges to police officers, who were able to locate her about a block away approximately 20 minutes after the assault.

Attorney information for Hodges wasn’t available at last check Monday afternoon.

Officers took the guard to where they found Hodges, and he was able to identify her.

A warrant was issued for Hodges’s arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.