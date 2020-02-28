Second suspect arrested in connection with Circle S Road shooting of teenager

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenager at a south Austin apartment complex in December, according to the arrest affidavit.

The victim said he was at the Urban Oaks apartment complex Saturday, Dec. 14, to “sell merchandise.” He said he met the suspects in the parking lot in a black, Toyota four-door car. The victim said he got into the back seat of the vehicle with a younger Hispanic man and three other people.

According to the affidavit, once the victim was inside the car, the front passenger of the vehicle told him to “give me your s—.” All of the suspects inside the car left the vehicle except for the front passenger who subsequently shot the victim in the right thigh. After being shot, the victim left the car, took a couple of steps and fell to the ground, the affidavit says.

A second suspect walked over to the victim while the other suspects were shouting to shoot him again, the affidavit says. The man allegedly took the victim’s cell phone from his pocket and shot him in the head with a handgun.

The victim was able to identify the driver, Isaiah Rene Guerrero, 17, from a photo lineup.

Guerrero told police the suspect was named something similar to “Dupri” and that they were Facebook friends. Police were able to find the suspect on facebook and identified his as Darion Larrel Dupree, 19.

According to the affidavit, police acquired Facebook records of a conversation Dupree had while he was trying to sell an iPhone. The victim confirmed the phone being sold was his based on the image on the for sale phone’s lock screen.

Dupree was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $200,000.