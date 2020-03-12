Second murder warrant issued for man wanted in connection with shooting death of mom-of-five

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second murder warrant has been issued for a suspect already wanted in connection with the murder of a mom-of-five in north Austin.

Officers are looking for 42-year-old Pedro Fuentes Espinoza. They say he is considered armed and extremely dangerous, and anyone who sees him should avoid contact with him and call 911 immediately.

Espinoza is suspected of killing Elvi Vanessa Certaines-De La Torre, 38, in a shooting at the Canyon Trails Apartment Complex at 7020 Grand Canyon Drive on Feb. 17.

Vanessa Cervantes was shot dead in north Austin last month (Picture: GoFundMe)

Homicide detectives have now obtained a second murder warrant for Espinoza related to the shooting death of Julio Cesar Gamez-Contreras in north Austin on Aug. 11, 2019.

The 26-year-old victim was found dead in the parking lot of La Preferida bar at 10205 North Lamar Boulevard.

Detectives from the Austin Police Department also believe Espinoza may have committed a third murder in Mexico, and came to Austin to avoid being apprehended.

Anyone who has information about either incident, video or knows Espinoza’s location should contact police.

They can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, using the new Crime Stoppers App, or emailing APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.