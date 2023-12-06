AUSTIN (KXAN) — A second man was arrested and charged in connection with a November southeast Austin homicide investigation, according to Travis County court documents.

Records showed 22-year-old Paul Andrew Palacios was booked into the Travis County jail Monday and held on a $600,000 bond.

KXAN reached out to Palacios’ attorney. This story will be updated if a statement is received.

Palacios was arrested in connection with Javier Jaimes’ death on Nov. 15 in the 2200 block of Teri Road. Jaimes died from his injuries after the incident while at a south Austin hospital, according to police.

Documents said an autopsy after his death found Jaimes had two stab wounds in his back and a gunshot wound to his hand. His manner of death was subsequently ruled a homicide.

During the investigation, detectives learned Palacios shot Jaimes.

“A search warrant was executed … and a revolver with three spent cartridge castings [was] recovered,” court documents said.

Palacios is set to appear in court Dec. 19 in connection with the incident.

On the day of the incident, police detained 36-year-old Joe Flores, who was also charged with Jaimes’ death.