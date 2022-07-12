AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department filed a search warrant Monday for an email account associated with Kaitlin Armstrong. Police believe Armstrong used the account as she was fleeing Austin. She is charged with murder in the death of pro-cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson

The search warrant revealed some of what happened after Armstrong allegedly shot and killed Wilson. The pro-cyclist was in town, staying with a friend in Austin, ahead of a race.

Court documents provide the following timeline of the day Wilson was murdered:

5:45 p.m.: Strickland tells police he picked Wilson up and they went swimming at Deep Eddy Pool. They then went and got food at Pool Burger, he said

8:16 p.m.: Strickland and Wilson leave the parking lot of Pool Burger on Strickland’s motorcycle

8:26 p.m.: Armstrong’s car is seen going northbound on Maple Avenue and then westbound on East 18th Street

8:35 p.m.: Strickland drives northbound, out of the area of the murder after he dropped Wilson off, north of East 18th Street

8:36 p.m.: A code used to unlock the home Wilson was staying in was used, Wilson apparently entered the residence

8:36 p.m.: Strickland tells police he pulled his bike over and sent the following text to Armstrong: “Hey ! Are you out? I went to drop some flowers for Alison at her sons house up north and my phone died. Heading home unless you have another food suggestion”

8:37 p.m.: Armstrong’s car appears to stop next to that same home

8:48 p.m.: Strickland is seen on his motorcycle roughly eight miles away from that home

According to court documents, Strickland told police Armstrong had bought a new phone after hers was taken by APD during a search of their Austin home. He also said he had gotten an alert on his phone which notified him Armstrong had attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.

APD followed up with the Walmart, according to those documents, and found that Armstrong had purchased a new phone and a prepaid debit card.

Images of Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, provided by U.S. Marshals, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the Austin Police Department

That prepaid card was what Armstrong used to pay for a trip with a ride service to the airport, court documents say. That was on May 13.

That is also how police found an email account they believe was used by Armstrong. Police filed a search warrant for that account Monday.