Search underway for suspect in north Austin shooting, police identify victim found in crashed vehicle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The search for a suspect is underway after a man died at the hospital following a shooting in north Austin over the weekend.

The Austin Police Department said it happened Saturday, Feb. 6 at about 5:39 a.m. in the 7100 block of Interstate 35 Service Road southbound.

After getting calls reporting shots fired in the area, officers found 22-year-old Rafael Solorzano Sanchez inside a white Ford SUV that had crashed into a chain-link fence, APD said.

Officers removed Sanchez from the driver’s seat and administered medical care. Austin-Travis County EMS soon arrived on scene and took over, APD said.

Sanchez was then taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m. The Travis County Medical Examiner has ruled his death a homicide from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses at the scene reported a Black man, shown below, shooting into Sanchez’s SUV as it drove through a parking lot. APD said the suspect then fled eastbound on foot toward the motel corridors.

Austin police are searching for this man suspected to be involved in a deadly shooting in north Austin over the weekend. (APD Photo)

The case is still open. Detectives ask anyone with information or video of the shooting to call APD at (512) 974-TIPS or email them at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. This is the City of Austin’s eighth homicide so far in 2021.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers at (512) 472-8477. Up to $1,000 in reward money is being offered in return for information leading to an arrest.