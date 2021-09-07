Search is on for mother of newborn found in shallow grave in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Travis County Sheriff’s Office detectives are still looking for the mother of a newborn found in a shallow grave in the woods in southern Travis County two weeks ago, as well as information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

TCSO says it doesn’t have many leads and is hoping the public can help. Anyone with information can call the tip line at (512) 854-1444.

Crime Scene Specialists who worked the scene in the 11800 block of Old San Antonio Road named the newborn Ivy, in an effort to “give the baby dignity.” A fisherman found her body in a “very shallow depression” the morning of Aug. 24. Investigators believe she may have been there anywhere from several days to a week. An autopsy was performed the next day and results are pending.

Detective Ben Wright says right now evidence points to a number of possibilities for what happened to the newborn and they are working to determine the most likely scenario.

“I believe someone knows something about the mother,” Sheriff Sally Hernandez wrote in a press release. “Even one small piece of information might be all we need to determine what happened. I’m asking anyone who has knowledge of the incident or the identity of the mother to call. We want to make sure this mom is safe and bring Ivy the closure she deserves.”

Travis County says it’s following up on tips about the mother’s identity and that two possible persons were questioned and determined to not be the mother.

Wright said it’s important to figure out who the identity of the person who left Ivy at the scene, as it could be an abused person, a younger person, or someone in trouble.