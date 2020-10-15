Search for suspects underway after south Austin gas station robbed at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects accused of robbing a south Austin gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.
Police said it happened around 3:12 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 5000 W. Slaughter Ln. The two suspects had a gun and demanded money from the register, APD said.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build around 5 feet 8 inches tall. Officers estimate he’s about 15-18 years of age and 110-130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue and white face covering, a blue hoodie with “Yankees” on it, black sweat pants and “Jordan 11 Concord” basketball shoes.
The second suspect is described as having the same features and age. He was last seen wearing a black face covering, black leather gloves, a gray and black windbreaker, gray sweat pants and white “Jordan 1” basketball shoes.
Austin police are also searching for four suspects connected to three robberies that happened earlier this month at different 7-Eleven stores.
Detectives ask anyone with information to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).