Search for suspects underway after south Austin gas station robbed at gunpoint

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help in finding two suspects accused of robbing a south Austin gas station at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

Police said it happened around 3:12 a.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 5000 W. Slaughter Ln. The two suspects had a gun and demanded money from the register, APD said.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male with a thin build around 5 feet 8 inches tall. Officers estimate he’s about 15-18 years of age and 110-130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light blue and white face covering, a blue hoodie with “Yankees” on it, black sweat pants and “Jordan 11 Concord” basketball shoes.

Suspect accused in 7-Eleven robbery on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 (APD Photo)

The second suspect is described as having the same features and age. He was last seen wearing a black face covering, black leather gloves, a gray and black windbreaker, gray sweat pants and white “Jordan 1” basketball shoes.

Suspect accused in 7-Eleven robbery on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 (APD Photo)

Austin police are also searching for four suspects connected to three robberies that happened earlier this month at different 7-Eleven stores.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call the APD Robbery Tip Line at (512) 974-5092 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).