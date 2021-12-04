SEARCH: Armed man robbed Austin gas station wearing Jason Voorhees mask

Austin Police Department says at around 10:37 p.m., a man walked into the Mobil station at 4311 Springdale Road, displayed a semi-automatic style handgun at a cashier and demanded money (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed an east Austin gas station on Nov. 24.

Austin Police Department says at around 10:37 p.m., a man walked into the Mobil station at 4311 Springdale Road, displayed a semi-automatic style handgun at a cashier and demanded money.

The suspect is described as:

  • Black male
  • Between 18 and 30 years of age
  • About 5’10” in height
  • Heavy build, APD estimates around 350 pounds in weight
  • Last seen wearing Adidas a red and white hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves. The sweater features a large Adidas logo on the front. Also wearing black pants, black/white shoes, gloves, and a white Halloween mask similar to that of fictional killer Jason Voorhees

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call APD’s Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092.

