Scooter thrown through windshield in downtown Austin street fight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A street fight in downtown Austin Wednesday morning escalated to the point where a scooter was thrown through the rear windshield of a car, according to the victim of the incident.

Lawrence Black said he was on his way to work when a man stepped into the intersection of Seventh Street and Brazos and blocked traffic.

Black identified the man as homeless and said he began punching and kicking his car. When Black stepped out of his car to confront him, he said the man attacked him.

“He was trying to cause an accident,” Black said. “He threw a punch at me and I slammed him to the ground and held him there.”

Cell phone video, taken from the ninth floor of a high rise at that intersection, shows Black pinning his alleged aggressor down. You can see Black eventually release him.

The shattered rear windshield after the scooter was removed. (Courtesy: Daniela Archibong)

That’s when the man jumps up, grabs a scooter off the sidewalk and hurls it into the rear windshield of Black’s parked car. He then runs down the street and out of the video frame.

“At this point I’m just waiting for the police to show up. I’m not going to chase the guy,” Black said.

Sam Pohl, the communications director for the Texas GOP, witnessed the fight from above. His colleague shot the video that has garnered attention on social media.

He said the streets outside of his office has seen an increase in homeless panhandlers recently.

“There are quite a few there and we don’t usually see anything escalate quite that much,” Pohl said. “I can say they are homeless because I’ve seen them on the street consistently asking for money.”

Governor Greg Abott retweeted the video and posed a question: “Is Austin’s policy of allowing the homeless to do whatever they want really helping the homeless?”

Black, who said he didn’t have stable housing for around 20 years, does not attribute this morning’s fight to a homeless problem. He said it was likely instigated through apparent drug use.

“There’s a lot of people making assumptions. This guy was homeless, but that is not the problem. The problem going on here is drugs,” Black said. “I just don’t want people to blame it on the homeless. It’s a lack of resources, treatment and counseling available to these people.”

