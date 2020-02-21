San Saba Middle School student among 3 killed at home, suspect arrested

SAN SABA, Texas (KXAN) — San Saba ISD says one of its students was killed at an incident at home early Friday morning in which three people were killed.

Superintendent Wayne Kelly said the school district was notified that one of its students was involved in a homicide around 6:45 a.m. He and the middle school’s principal went to the crime scene, which was about a mile away from the school.

Kelly said the student was a seventh-grade girl, but is not releasing her name until police do. He said the incident that led to the deaths was a family violence situation and a suspect has been arrested. No students are in danger at this time.

A man named Anthony Wayne Pierce, 22, was arrested Friday morning in Mills County following a high-speed chase that began in San Saba shortly after the homicides. Mills County Sheriff’s deputies assisted once the car crossed into their county. Pierce is in Mills County Jail on felony evading charges, according to Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds. Officials have not confirmed his exact connection to the homicides.

“We are heartbroken that this has happened and our thoughts and prayers are with the families involved and the San Saba ISD family for their loss,” Kelly wrote in an email to parents and staff.

San Saba ISD says counselors and pastors have set up a crisis counseling area in the middle school library to talk with students. In addition to its own counselors, a response team out of San Angelo has been called to help, and the district also is a member of a local counseling co-op with six other school districts that has licensed counselors trained in high-needs situations. The partnership lets smaller school districts share important resources.

KXAN has reached out to law enforcement in the area about what happened and will update this story as soon as they respond.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available