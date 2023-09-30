SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – San Marcos Police closed in both directions a portion of Highway 123 early Saturday morning due to an ongoing homicide investigation.

The portion of the highway, between Redwood Road and Old Bastrop Road, was reopened after 5 a.m. Saturday, but police have yet to release additional details about the homicide incident except that SMPD was continuing its investigation.

In a social media post, the San Marcos Police Department said it closed down the highway to search for the suspect. Police said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public at the time.

SMPD has yet to say whether officers have captured the suspect.