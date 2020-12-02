San Marcos police searches for man who robbed gas station while wielding a lug wrench

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Police in San Marcos are asking for help identifying the suspect in an aggravated robbery at a gas station on Sunday morning.

Surveillance footage of the suspect (SMPD)

The San Marcos Police Department says around 12:29 a.m. Nov. 29, an unidentified man walked into the Sunoco located at 1200 Highway 80 wielding what appeared on surveillance footage as a stainless steel lug wrench.

The man can be seen jumping the cashier’s counter and ordering the clerk to open the register. When another clerk emerged from the back of the store, the suspect reportedly approached him with the lug wrench in a threatening way.

While neither clerk were ultimately hit, the suspect left the station with the cash. Police say the man left on foot southbound along River Road in the direction of Bugg Lane.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect as a Black male in his early 20s and about 5’6″-5’8″.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2415.