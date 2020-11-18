San Marcos police search for suspect who broke into apartment, pointed gun at victim

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for help in identifying a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and holding someone at gunpoint Tuesday.

Police said it happened at The Grove at San Marcos apartment complex on East River Ridge Parkway. Just after noon Tuesday, police said the suspect kicked in the front door of an occupied apartment and found a woman in one of the bedrooms.

The suspect pointed a gun at her for a “short period” before leaving the unit, police said.

The victim and a witness described the suspect as a 6’2″ Black man, wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask, police said.

The suspect and an unknown driver came to and left the apartment complex in a 2006-13 white Chevy Impala with a dark tint, police said. The car had an obvious dent on the hood above the front grill.

Car of suspect, driver accused in San Marcos apartment complex invasion Tuesday, Nov. 17 (SMPD Photo)

After the invasion, the car headed south on Interstate Highway 35 toward New Braunfels and San Antonio, officers said.

The suspect and the driver have not been found, and the investigation is still open.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Aubry by phone at (512) 753.2306 or by email at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.