San Marcos police say citizen tip helped them arrest suspect after deadly hit and run

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police have thanked the public after a citizen tip helped them make an arrest following a deadly hit and run in February.

According to the SMPD, on Saturday February 29, they received a call at around 1:27 a.m. that a man was found lying on the edge of the road in the 200 block of South Guadalupe Street.

The victim was identified as Eligio Vasquez, 69. Paramedics were able to get a pulse on Vasquez and he was taken to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police said a piece of the suspect’s vehicle was found at the scene. They said the vehicle was an older model red pick-up with a missing wire radio antenna on the right side of the hood.

SMPD said they received a call from a citizen who said they recognized the vehicle from a previous press release from the department.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Antonio Rene Alonzo, 23. Police say he turned himself in after he was issued a warrant for “accident involving death.”

“We’re thankful to the community for helping us solve this case which resulted in the death of Mr. Vasquez,” said Interim Police Chief Bob Klett. “Our condolences continue to go out to his family and friends.”

Alonzo was arrested and released on a $10,000 bond.