San Marcos police respond to two shots fired incidents, 1 arrest made

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after officers responded to two shots fired incidents over the weekend. One person was shot twice in one incident, and one arrest was made in the other.

This is the sixth weekend in a row that officers have responded to reports of shots being fired.

Nov. 13 – One arrest made

The first incident happened Friday around 3:31 a.m. Officers responded to the Village at Telluride Apartments for shots fired.

Police said a woman heard around five shots coming from near the apartment, then saw a white sedan leaving the scene. Another call reported a loud noise at the same address.

Officers found four shell casings in the road and on the front porch, police said. They spoke to a person inside the apartment who didn’t live there. The place was in disarray and showed a possible disturbance had taken place.

That person said two men who lived in the apartment were in a physical fight, and one man was upstairs, police said.

Officers spoke with Garrett Howe, 22, upstairs. He had injuries to his face. Howe told officers he and his roommate were fighting, but that he didn’t hear any shots.

Police said officers saw a black gun inside the third roommate’s bedroom that matched the shell casings. It was collected along with the shell casings.

Howe had warrants out of Hays County, police said, and had a small bag of drugs on him. Officers arrested him on charges of assault causing bodily injury, an outstanding warrant, and possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to Hays County Jail and released the day after on a $9,000 bond.

Anyone with information about the reported shooting can call the San Marcos Police Criminal Investigation Division at (512) 753-2300.

Nov. 15 – Victim shot twice

Another shooting happened Sunday around 2:35 a.m. As officers were responding to the Retreat on Craddock Avenue, they learned someone had been shot and was being taken to the hospital.

Police found there was a party at one of the apartments, and as the party spilled into the parking lot, a disturbance broke out, officers said. That’s when a man standing near another apartment pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the air and another shot toward partygoers.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the arm and chest and taken to Premier ER by friends, before being moved to Ascension Seton Hays Hospital by EMS, officers said. He is expected to recover.

A shooter hasn’t been identified, police said. Anyone with video or information about the shooting can contact Detective Spriegel by phone at (512) 753-236 or by email at sspriegel@sanmarcostx.gov.

Past shots fired incidents

Three shots fired incidents happened at large apartment complex parties in early October, with one also occurring at the Retreat, police say. At the Retreat party, Checotah Lane Peachee, 24, of Rowlett, Texas was arrested on charges of deadly conduct.

At least seven other shooting incidents took place in mid October, according to police. Two men, Tyrian Kier Brown, 23 of Glenn Heights, Texas, and Broderick Taray Mathis 27, were arrested after a reported altercation between them.