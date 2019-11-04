San Marcos police release video of taser incident and arrest at Halloween party

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — On Halloween night San Marcos police tased and arrested a man they say assaulted a police officer by shutting a door in their face as they were trying to break up a party.

Police were sent to the Cooper Beech Apartments at 1701 Mill Street around 10:35 p.m. due to reports of a large party being thrown in the apartment complex’s clubhouse. At the scene, the property manager told police none of the party-goers had permission to be there and that he needed help dispersing the crowd.

According to the police report, as the party was clearing, 23-year-old Jeremy Noah Terry Costly, tried to get the party-goers back into the clubhouse. Police say Costly shut the door on an officer and pushed them as they were trying to get into the clubhouse. According to the report, one of the officers received a cut on his right forearm while trying to detain Costly.

Body camera footage shows one of the officers pull out a taser and order Costly to get on his knees, which he does. While being detained, Costley is seen lowering his arms in front of his body before bringing them back up behind his head. The arresting officer said when Costly did this he feared for his safety, believing Costly may have been carrying a concealed weapon. The report says the officer back off and ordered the other officer to tase Costley.

Costley was arrested and charged with assault on a peace officer.