San Marcos police need help identifying suspects in four weekend shootings

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department is asking for the public’s help in gathering information related to four deadly conduct incidents that happened over the weekend.

There are no known injuries in any of the incidents, police said, but all involve suspects firing a weapon. Two of the shootings might be related.

Feb. 27, Dunbar Park

Police said just after 5 p.m., officers responded to Dunbar Park off Martin Luther King Drive for a discharged firearm and a potential disturbance or assault. Officers found shell casings from the scene as evidence. Anyone with information on who might have done this can call Det. Campbell at (512) 753-2312 or email dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

Feb. 27, Green Spring Apartments

Police said just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the Green Spring Apartments on Post Road for a discharged firearm. No evidence was found at the complex. Anyone with information about the individuals involved can call the SMPD Criminal Investigations Division at (512) 753-2300.

Feb. 28, The Retreat Apartments

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the Retreat Apartments on Craddock Avenue for reports of a discharged firearm and a possible disturbance near the 1600 building, police said. They learned a party was happening at the complex when unknown men, described as Black, tried to enter. The men were not allowed inside, and one of them fired a gun into the air a few times, police said. Witnesses reported another man pointed an assault rifle at a bystander. Police said the suspects then fled. Anyone with information on their identities can call Det. Aubry at (512) 753-2306 or email at paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

Feb. 28, Copper Beech Apartments

Just after 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Copper Beech Apartments on Mill Street for reports of a discharged firearm and possible disturbance near building 11, police said. Officers learned a party with a DJ was happening in the building when potentially the same unknown men from the Retreat Apartments incident tried to enter. They were not allowed in, police said, and one of them fired an assault rifle. One resident returned fire, according to witnesses, but no one was hurt. Police said the suspects then fled. Responding officers found shell casings at the scene and bullet holes in the apartment hosting the party, in nearby apartments and in a car parked nearby, police said. Anyone with information on who could’ve done this should call Det. Aubry at (512) 753-2306 or email paubry@sanmarcostx.gov.

San Marcos police investigated similar crimes last year where suspects fired weapons near or at apartment complex parties.