San Marcos police need help finding armed suspects in targeted apartment complex crimes

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are looking for two men believed to be responsible for two incidents at The Grove apartment complex last week.

On Tuesday, Nov. 17, one of the suspects reportedly kicked in the front door of an occupied apartment and found a woman in one of the bedrooms. Police say he pointed a gun at her and then left the unit.

Officers responded to a second incident on the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 20—when two armed suspects assaulted and robbed a resident as he was entering his vehicle in the parking lot, the San Marcos Police Department reports.

It’s believed this man was being specifically targeted on Nov. 20 and had been the intended target on Nov. 17.

The two men forced the victim into his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded he give them his apartment number. After stealing the man’s keys, they reportedly entered his apartment and stole several items before ordering him to get out of his car and stealing that, too.

The offenders are described as two Black men. The victim in the Nov. 17 incident described the suspect as a Black man standing at about 6″2′.

SMPD says one of the suspects left the complex in a 2006-13 white Chevrolet Impala with dark tinted windows—identical to the one used in the home invasion on Nov. 17. The Impala has a visible dent on the hood just above the front grill.

The other suspect reportedly drove off in a 2007 blue Chevrolet Tahoe with custom black wheels.

Police say both vehicles drove southbound on I-35 in the direction of San Antonio, where both vehicles are believed to be now.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to call (512) 753-2306.