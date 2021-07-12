San Marcos police looking for suspect in Sunday assault at hotel

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Trine Pastrano (San Marcos Police Department)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police are looking for a man wanted for an aggravated assault at a hotel on July 11.

Police say Trine Pastrano, 49, got into a fight at the Classic Inn off Interstate 35 near East Hopkins Street on Sunday. The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but has been released.

San Marcos police believe Pastrano has left the city, but he was last seen wearing an orange polo shirt, blue work pants and black shoes.

If you’ve seen him or have any information, you’re asked to call local law enforcement.

