San Marcos police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex, searching for suspect

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers with the San Marcos Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a woman Saturday night.

Police were called to 650 River Road at the Red Point Apartments around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived at the scene police said they found the body of a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Accoring to SMPD, the woman was identified as Ivoryana Chante Ballard, 20. A murder investigation was immediately initiated and SMPD said they were able to identify Steven Deshawn Crawford, 20 as a suspect. They said Crawford’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Crawford’s location is asked to contact Detective Dave Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.