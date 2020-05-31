San Marcos police investigating deadly shooting at apartment complex, searching for suspect

Crime

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Steven Deshawn Crawford

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officers with the San Marcos Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that took the life of a woman Saturday night.

Police were called to 650 River Road at the Red Point Apartments around 6:51 p.m. When they arrived at the scene police said they found the body of a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

Accoring to SMPD, the woman was identified as Ivoryana Chante Ballard, 20. A murder investigation was immediately initiated and SMPD said they were able to identify Steven Deshawn Crawford, 20 as a suspect. They said Crawford’s current whereabouts are unknown.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting or Crawford’s location is asked to contact Detective Dave Campbell at 512-753-2312 or dcampbell@sanmarcostx.gov.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss