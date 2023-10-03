Note: the above video shows KXAN’s previous coverage identifying the victim in the homicide.

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The San Marcos Police Department has released the identity of the suspect involved in a homicide over the weekend and is asking for the public’s help locating him.

Police identified Ray Robert Saenz Jr.,18, as the suspect in the Saturday death of 41-year-old Nathaniel Hudson.

SMPD said Saenz may be armed, and investigators consider him dangerous.

Early Saturday morning, SMPD responded to an apartment complex on Highway 123 for a call that shots had been fired and a person died.

When officers arrived, they found Hudson dead in an apartment unit. CPR and other lifesaving measures were conducted by medical personnel but ultimately Hudson was pronounced dead.

Police said bullet holes were visible in the dining area of the apartment and several shell casings were collected by police, suggesting Hudson was shot multiple times.

Information obtained by investigators suggests Hudson and Saenz knew each other prior to the shooting, and that the shooting occurred following an altercation at the apartment complex, according to SMPD.

Anyone who may know where Saenz is located is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-824-TIPS or CallCrimeStoppers.com. Individuals can submit a tip anonymously.